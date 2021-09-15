Severe impact of cyclone in Bihar

Patna, Sep 15 (IANS) The impact of cyclone arising in Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast has severely impacted several districts of Bihar, including Patna, over the last 24 hours.

The Bihar capital registered 5.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mild to heavy rainfall at regular intervals with wind speed 30 to 40 kmph has been experienced in Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur and Arwal as well. Due to the bad weather, Patna-bound flights were diverted to Varanasi on Tuesday.