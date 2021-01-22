Severe weather expected in J&K, Ladakh from Friday evening

"A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 22.

Srinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) Night temperatures continued to remain several notches below the freezing point in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday as the weather office forecast snow and rain during the next three days.

"Under its influence widespread rain (in plains of Jammu), snow in Kashmir and light snow in scattered places of Kargil, Zanskar and higher reaches of Leh district will occur most likely during Friday night to Sunday forenoon with the main activity on Saturday.

"The intensity of the spell is most likely to be lesser than the previous spell. This may lead to temporary disruption of surface and air transport especially on January 23," a statement by the meteorological (MET) department said.

The ongoing 40-day long harsh period of winter cold 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 6.1, Pahalgam minus 7 and Gulmarg minus 6 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh was at minus 13.1, Kargil minus 17.8 and Drass minus 21.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 7.5, Katra 7.8, Batote 2.4, Bannihal minus 0.3 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

