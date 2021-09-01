Sex racket busted in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, two held

A raid was conducted in a house located in Sir Syed Colony under Ahiyapur police station and two persons, including a woman who is working in a mall in Patna and also involved in flesh trade, arrested. The man was identified as Deepak Kumar who is a local liquor smuggler in Muzaffarpur.

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) A sex racket in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was busted on Wednesday and two persons, including a woman, arrested, police said.

Muzaffarpur police are now looking for a husband-wife duo named Dilip and Kiran, who are said to be the kingpins of the racket.

"We have arrested Deepak Kumar and sent him to 14 days judicial custody while the woman is detained now. She may reveal the entire nexus of immoral activities," SHO, Ahiyapur, Sunil Kumar Rajak said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Dilip and Kiran used to trap poor girls from flood-affected regions of Bihar by luring them with lucrative offers. They used to take nude photographs of the victims and forced them to opt for the sex trade business.

"The accused used to send nude photographs to their regular customers to attract them. They also sell nude pictures and videos to mafias involved in pornography," the SHO said on the basis of statement given by the arrested woman.

She further revealed that Dilip and Kiran used to contact customers over phone and selected girls used to be sent to the customers. The entire transaction was being done online and they generally give Rs 500 to 1,000 to call girls.

--IANS

ajk/vd