Sex rackets busted in Bihar's Sheikhpura, Purnea

Paatna, June 10 (IANS) Bihar Police on Wednesday busted two different sex rackets on in the state's Sheikhpura and Purnea districts.

In Sheikhpura, the district police raided a hotel in Chandni Chowk and arrested a girl, found in compromising position with six youths.

"We had received complaints from neighbours about immoral activities there. Accordingly, we have raided the place and arrested them. We have also recovered condoms and power booster tablets from there," Barbigha police station SHO Jai Shankar Mishra said.