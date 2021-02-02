Sexist sandwiches and obscene logos

And so keen is the world to take note of sexism, real or imagined, that the police approached the brand, which has now designed a new logo. The genitalia that the complainant, Naaz Patel, believed she saw are now missing. Therefore, one might argue that the “M” is gender neutral, and could evoke anyone’s legs. The knees of the woman Patel saw are no longer translucent either, which makes the depiction of spread legs rather more realistic, but that is for another fighter-for-justice to take up.

Most of us looked at the Myntra logo and saw a rather tacky-looking alternative to Amazon, or to driving through the traffic and waiting outside trial rooms. One woman looked at the Myntra logo and saw the infamous scene from Basic Instinct .

And there are many such fighters.

In the middle of the lockdown, one LinkedIn user decided to call out Scotch-Brite on their “gender marker”—a woman with a bindi on some of their products.

Healthcare and hygiene brands are routinely taken to task for the sexism consumers see—in fairness creams, in washing machine ads where the wives and mothers appear to be in charge of clean clothes, and in body spray ads where deodorant seems to play aphrodisiac.

In 2009, the American advertising watchdog ASA sent out a note to Lynx over 35 complaints they had received about the company’s campaign for their Lynx Bullet body spray. The television advertisement had a man being ignored by attractive women who pass him on the street and whom he visualises in their underwear. Empowered by the body spray, he gets to be objectified by the first woman who smells the Lynx on him. The product’s tagline is “Pocket Pulling Power” and the voiceover called for users to “never miss an opportunity”. The accompanying poster campaign said, “Get off at every stop”, which some complaints said was “unsuitable for children”, while one person complained that the use of the word “bullet” linked the product to the use of weapons and therefore promoted the latter.

However, a year later, Lynx went on to put up a “Thrillboard” in London’s Old Street, where they had a live model standing in a bikini inside a denim pocket on the billboard, calling for men to “never miss an opportunity.”

London was less tolerant of the store chain Waitrose’s “sexist sandwiches”—Waitrose received complaints about the name of their “Gentleman’s Smoked Chicken Caesar Roll”, part of its Heston Blumenthal range. The sandwich was likely named after the anchovy mayonnaise it contained, which is called gentleman’s relish. However, the store announced that it would be renaming the sandwich. It is not clear which authority must rename the mayo itself.

About a month later, it was the turn of Kleenex’s “Mansize” tissues. Six decades after the term began to be used, the company responded to some mild social media trolling with an announcement that it would rebrand it “Extra large”. A spokesperson for Kleenex’s parent company Kimberly Clark explained the term’s initial usage by pointing to the fact that it was meant to replace the then-popular cotton handkerchiefs, which were designed differently for women and men.

In a world where everyone is keen to take offence, perhaps we should spend some time pondering the question—does forcing a company into heavy expenditure on rebranding at a time when the global economy is flailing, because one woman perceived a coded insult to her gender, really help women’s rights in this country or anywhere else in the world?

It is one thing to make memes and have a laugh over a company’s logo 0r branding. It is quite another to go to the police and make a complaint, which is taken as seriously as the official in charge at the desk decides to take it.

There is a provision for taking action against a person for a frivolous complaint. The reaction to the complaint against the Myntra logo could set a precedent for a series of such complaints—which, in the fervour of our political correctness, we will likely refuse to see as frivolous.

It might have been a good idea for the police to have Naaz Patel take a Rorschach Test before approaching the management of Myntra with her complaint.

More Columns by Nandini Krishnan:

Of celibates, temples, and kisses

Covid 19: The paranoia is important

Hathras: The power of silence

How could we not lose Kashmir?

SPB: A personal loss



Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com