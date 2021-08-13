Sexual assault case: Hunt on for brother of arrested Child Welfare Committee member

Bennet Richardson, 51 is the brother of Child welfare committee member Isabel Richardson, who has been arrested and jailed after complaints regarding the rape of the 20-year-old at the care home came into light.

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The Chennai Police is on the hunt for a person named Bennet Richardson from Puducherry, after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old sexual abuse victim at a government-run care home for rape survivors and children.

Isabel was arrested by the police on Thursday at her residence in Tiruvattiyoor and is in judicial custody. She was charged for allowing her brother to stay in the care home in violation of the rules.

Bennet Richardson was working as a caregiver at the care home which was against the rules and he was asked to go back but he continued to stay at the home with the support of his sister who was member of the Child welfare committee, according to police sources.

Police sources said that Bennet Richardson was charged for raping the 20-year-old woman, who was raped by her uncle and was lodged at the care home. There is another case related to him assaulting a 15-year-old girl child at the same home. When the matter was reported to Isabel, she protected her brother and allowed him to go back to their native place in Puducherry.

A committee of inquiry was set up the care home authorities which on deposition from the victims found that the allegations against Bennet Richardson were true. The matter was reported to the All women police station at Sembium and the arrest of Isabel was recorded.

The police team, according to sources in the home department, is in search of Bennet and is likely to apprehend soon .

