Seychelles central to India's vision of security, growth for Indian Ocean region: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Seychelles share a vital partnership in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood and the country is central to India's vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).



"India and Seychelles share vital partnership in the Indian ocean neighbourhood. Seychelles is central to India's vision of SAGAR, security and growth for all in the region," said PM Modi during a virtual event.

Extending support to Seychelles in their fight against COVID-19, PM Modi said, "India is honoured to have played the role of a strong partner of Seychelles in this fight against COVID-19. During times of need, we were able to supply essential medicines and 50,000 doses of vaccine. India will stand firmly with Seychelles in its effort for post-COVID-19 economic recovery."

Calling Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan "son of India", PM Modi said that all Indians feel proud of his achievements.

"Wavel Ramkalawan is a son of India with his roots in Gopalgunj, Bihar. Today not just the people of his village but all Indians feel proud of his achievements. His election as president shows people of Seychelles have a dedication to public service," said PM Modi.

Over the threats posed by climate change, the prime minister said, "Climate change poses a special threat to island countries. Therefore, I am happy that today we are handing over a one Mega Watt solar power plant in Seychelles built with India's assistance."

He further said that India is committed to strengthening the maritime security of the Seychelles. "Today, we are handing over a new, state of the art, Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard."

"We are happy to have contributed towards the construction of the new Magistrates' Court Building in Seychelles. This state-of-the-art Building has been completed even during these testing times of Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

The high-level virtual event saw the joint-inauguration of the New Magistrates' Court Building in Seychelles, new naval ship, one MW solar power plant, 10 HICDPs (High Impact Community Development Projects).

The vessel that was inaugurated is a 48.9-meter fast-patrol vessel built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineering Ltd. (GRSE), at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The FPV was delivered to Seychelles with the assistance of the Indian Navy on March 16 and was handed over by Prime Minister Modi to the Seychelles Coast Guard during the virtual event. (ANI)