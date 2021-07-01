SF Mayor announces HIV/AIDS housing plan

The goals of the five-year plan include maintaining current housing and facilities, increasing new housing units, increasing resources for subsidies, expanding access to resources, and improving the efficiency and quality of the housing and service delivery ecosystem, the announcement said on Wednesday.

San Francisco, July 1 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city has unveiled its HIV/AIDS Housing Five-Year Plan "to produce a path forward that ensures People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) receive quality housing services".

San Francisco is home to one of the largest communities of PLWHA in the nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The plan would result in a total increase of the number of rental subsidies dedicated to PLWHA by 30 per cent within the next five years, according to the announcement.

"San Francisco has been a national leader in our response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and in our efforts to get to zero new infections, and we know part of our success in helping people live healthier lives is to ensure they have access to housing," said Breed.

