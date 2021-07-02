SG denies meeting Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool seeks removal

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Three Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday questioned the alleged meeting of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who is facing probe in Narada case and Saradha chit fund scam, and asked Prime Minister to take necessary action to remove him from the post.

Mehta, however, denied having any meeting with Adhikari, but admitted that the Bengal lawmaker had come to his office-cum-residence unannounced at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office. When my meeting was over, my PPS informed me about his arrival. I requested my PPS to convey to Mr Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait," he said.

Mehta added that Adhikari then left without insisting on meeting with him. "Question of my meeting with Adhikari therefore did not arise," he said.

In a joint letter, Trinamool MPs Derek O' Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra said Adhikari is an accused in various offences being investigated by the CBI and the ED and "such meeting between an accused in grave offences and with the Solicitor General who is advising such investigating agencies by whom the accused is investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of Solicitor General of India".

The MPs alleged that Mehta providing an opportunity of audience to Adhikari "not only reeks of impropriety but also raises the question of integrity and taints the post occupied by the Solicitor General".

