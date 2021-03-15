Shah attacks Mamata over political violence, CM hits back

Taking potshots at Banerjee during a public rally at Ranibandh in Bankura district, Shah said the West Bengal CM is not concerned about the pain of over 130 family members of BJP supporters who were killed in various incidents of political violence across the state.

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement on Sunday when she said she is still in a lot of pain, but she feels the pain of her people even more.

"Mamata Banerjee says she is in pain, but what about the pain of the families of BJP workers killed in Bengal," Shah asked.

The Home Minister, however, failed to attend a political rally in Jhargram on Monday owing to technical snag in his helicopter. He later addressed the gathering virtually.

Congratulating the voters of Jhargram for a large turnout, Shah said: "I seek apology for not being able to attend the rally due to some technical problems in my helicopter. I thank everyone from the core of my heart for gathering in support of the BJP in such large numbers".

In his virtual address, Shah also highlighted the various welfare schemes for the tribal communities in Bengal. "If the BJP is elected to power in Bengal, under the Stand Up India Scheme, Rs 100 crore will be allocated to make the tribal community 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant)," he said.

Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram are the four districts of Bengal which have significant concentration of tribal population.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also held a public meeting at Balarampur in Purulia on Monday, where she said that her government would remain in power in the state for the next five years.

Confident about her party's electoral victory, Banerjee said: "Just wait for a few more days, my legs will get better by then. And I will see that your legs move freely on Bengal's soil...I will continue to fight against the BJP".

She further said that no conspiracy would be able to stop her from campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal. The Trinamool chief's Purulia rally was the second political campaign ahead of the crucial hustings after she suffered a leg injury in Nandigram last week.

The 294-member Bengal Assembly will go to polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

