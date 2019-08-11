Shah carries out aerial survey in Karnataka, Maharashtra

"Did an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi (Karnataka) and Kolhapur and Sangli (Maharashtra). Also held a meeting with senior officials to review the relief operations," Shah said in a tweet.

The Central and both state governments are totally committed to helping our people in distress, he said.

The incessant rains have wrecked havoc in at least nine states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, killing over 100 people and displacing lakhs of others.