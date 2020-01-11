Shah challenges Rahul, Mamata, Kejriwal to show provision in CAA that takes citizenship from minorities

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Amid widespread protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to find out a provision from the newly-implemented act that can take away citizenship from minorities of this country.



"I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, to find out a provision from the Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from minorities of this country," said Shah addressing a rally here in Vadodara.

Protests have been happening across the country ever since the law received the presidential assent last month. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Kerala and West Bengal government have said that CAA will not be implemented in their states.

The newly-enacted law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)