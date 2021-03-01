Shah enjoys meal at TN roadside eatery

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's unplanned stop at a roadside eatery in Maduranthakam in poll-bound Tamil Nadu for dinner took everyone by surprise.
Shah, who was on a day-long tour across Puducherry and Tamil Nadu stopped at the 'Only Coffee' restaurant and enjoyed a meal with BJP National General Secretary (Organization), B.L. Santosh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, and party's Tamil Nadu in-charge and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi.
People were pleasantly surprised to find the Union Home Minister in their mid at the insignificant eatery.
The dinner break came after day-long political programmes in the southern state and UT. He had first addressed an election public rally at Karaikal in Puducherry at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. After Puducherry, he visited Tamil Nadu, where he took part in the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' at Viluppuramand addressed a public rally targeting the Congress and the DMK.
--IANS
nnm/khz/in