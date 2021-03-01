Shah enjoys meal at TN roadside eatery

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's unplanned stop at a roadside eatery in Maduranthakam in poll-bound Tamil Nadu for dinner took everyone by surprise.

Shah, who was on a day-long tour across Puducherry and Tamil Nadu stopped at the 'Only Coffee' restaurant and enjoyed a meal with BJP National General Secretary (Organization), B.L. Santosh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, and party's Tamil Nadu in-charge and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi.