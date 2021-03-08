Shah enquires about violence in Telangana's Bhainsa town

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said Shah spoke to him over telephone to enquire about the violence that broke out in Bhainsa on Sunday night and the prevailing situation.

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday enquired about the violence in Telangana's Bhanisa town and voiced his concern over the incident.

Reddy said he spoke to the Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy again.

The police chief apprised him of the situation and assured that it is now under control and that the offenders will be nabbed soon.

Eight people including two policemen were injured in the clashes in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Sunday night.

The communal violence broke out after an argument between two groups over a road accident.

Following the violence, additional forces were rushed to the town and police imposed prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police, Vishnu S Warrier, who holds the additional charge as Nirmal SP, said the situation is now completely under control.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration K.T Rama Rao said the state government would not tolerate lawlessness in any form. '

He took to Twitter to appeal to people not to fall prey to rumours and hate-mongering.

"Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society," he said.

Rao said he has requested Home Minister Mohammed Mamhood Ali and DGP to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice

"My appeal to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to rumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces. Govt will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively," Rao tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Ali said he spoke to the DGP, the SP and the District Collector on Sunday night and that the situation in Bhainsa was completely under control. The injured were given treatment and sufficient force was already deployed, he said.

"Normalcy is ensured. Monitoring the situation from time to time, personally," Mahmood Ali tweeted.

According to Y. Nagi Reddy, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, violence broke out after an altercation that took place between two youth belonging to different communities on an incident of motorcycle accident. Within no time, the supporters of both the communities gathered and pelted stones on one another followed by incidents of arson.

He said additional forces (500) led by District SP Vishnu Warrier rushed to Bhaina and the situation was brought under control. No further incidents were reported thereafter. Pickets were posted in sensitive localities and intensive patroling was organised.

Six civilians and three police officers were injured in stone pelting. Miscreants set afire two houses, two auto rickshaws, two four-wheelers and five two-wheelers.

IGP said several persons suspected to be involved in this stone pelting and arson were taken into custody and are thoroughly being interrogated. The persons involved in the incident will be arrested following due process. CCTV footages and other technology aids are being utilized to identify and arrest the accused.

The official said the police department views the incident very seriously. All offenders involved in the incidents of violence will be brought to book. Strong actions are being initiated against all the offenders concerned including externment and preventive detention, he added.

