Shah expresses gratitude to Modi for ensuring supply of drinking water in all J&K schools

Taking to twitter, he said, "Jammu & Kashmir is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity under the leadership of Narendra Modi. I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi Centres of Jammu & Kashmir before time".

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the stipulated time.

"Previous Governments deprived citizens of Jammu & Kashmir of development for decades and only cared for their own families. Modi has initiated a new era of development which connects poor citizens to the mainstream and as a result Jammu & Kashmir is marching ahead in all fields," Shah further said in another tweet.

Under the Jal Shakti Minister's scheme, the 22,422 schools and 23,926 Anganwadi centres of Jammu and Kashmir will have tap water supply ahead of schedule.

In October last year, Shekhawat launched a 100-day campaign to provide potable piped water supply in schools and Anganwadi centres.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the states and Union Territories are to ensure that during the campaign, Gram Sabhas were convened at the earliest to pass a resolution for providing safe water in all schools, anganwadi centres and other public institutions in the village in the next 100 days.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims at the universal coverage of provision of tap water connection to every rural home by 2024 with the special focus on women and children.

