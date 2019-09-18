Shah flags off Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Jharkhand

After worshipping Goddess Kali, Shah flagged off the yatra in this Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stronghold and appealed people to give the BJP mandate in the state.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Jharkhand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken care of the state. In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das has implemented pro-people schemes. I appeal people to re-ensure mandate for the double-engine government in the state," Shah said.

The Chief Minister will join the yatra on Thursday. He will travel six districts of the Santhal Pargana division between September 19 and September 24.