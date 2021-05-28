Shah hits out at Mamata for skipping meeting with PM Modi, says 'Didi put arrogance above public welfare'

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cyclone Yaas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that the Trinamool Congress chief has put arrogance above public welfare.



"Mamata Didi's conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today's petty behaviour reflects that," tweeted Shah.

Slamming Banerjee, BJP President JP Nadda said her absence from the Prime Minister's meeting is the murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji holds the principle of Cooperative federalism very sacred and has been actively working with all chief ministers irrespective of party to give relief to the people. Unsurprisingly Mamata Banerjee's tactics and petty politics have once again come to haunt the people of Bengal," tweeted Nadda.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands strong with the citizens of West Bengal in wake of cyclone Yaas, Mamata ji should also set aside her ego for the welfare of people. Her absence from the Prime Minister's meeting is the murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism," the BJP chief said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post cyclonic situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attained the meeting. However, she arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her prescheduled meeting at Digha.

Banerjee asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre after a cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged several parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha. Prior to reaching West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram suffered the impact in the last two days. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were the worst affected. (ANI)

