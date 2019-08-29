Shah holds meeting in Gandhinagar LS constituency, takes stock of development work

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took stock of ongoing development work in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and held meeting with different stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by lawmakers of assembly constituencies that fall in Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency as well as key officials of the district including the collector. Village headmen also attended the meeting.



During the meeting, Gandhinagar MP and Home Minister Shah discussed the implementation of 36 different government schemes for development of his constituency.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister had flagged off the eco-friendly city transport electric buses of Amdavad Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

