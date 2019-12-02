Shah incapable, failed as Home Minister: AAP

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, here on Monday, claimed the crime rate in the national capital had spiked since Amit Shah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took charge as the Union Home Minister and termed him "incapable".

Addressing the media, she said Shah must be answerable for all the heinous crimes in India. "Shah has been incapable and a failure as a Home Minister. He has miserably failed at preventing crime against women. As a Home Minister, he is accountable for all the heinous crimes."

Condemning the Hyderabad rape incident, she said the country was raising questions on women security. The security of women in Delhi was also suspect, she said and added, "What's being done to ensure their security by the Centre."

She said every female, be it a girl or old woman, felt unsafe in Delhi, where law and order was controlled by the Home Ministry. "When you look at the numbers, the fear proves valid. About 2,000 rape cases have been registered in 2019 alone."

The list of the incidents was so long that the city would be ashamed, she said.

Atishi said while the women were going ahead in all fields, Delhi was not even able to provide security to them.

Listing the works by the Arvind Kejriwal government, she said it installed CCTVs across the city. "Our government is also installing street lights to remove dark spots. We have also appointed marshall in government buses."

She said the Delhi government had done all it could. "I want to question Home Minister Shah that the police is answerable to him and what has been done to ensure women security."

She demanded to know the steps taken by the Union Home Minister and his police in the last 5-6 months to ensure women safety. "What were the steps taken to fill up the vacancy or increasing the number of PCR vans in the city."

Atishi said women were scared to go to the police due to their misbehaviour. "The law and order situation has been deteriorating since Shah become the Home Minister," the AAP leader said.

She claimed the number of reported rape cases had increased from 1,921 in 2018 to 1,947 till November 15. "Shah has failed as the Home Minister as he could not ensure women safety," Atishi remarked.

nks/pcj