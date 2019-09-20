Shah launches Chandigarh Police ERSS, e-BEAT system

Chandigarh [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Chandigarh Police's e-BEAT system and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) here on Friday.

"As a former home minister of a state and now union home minster, I have realized that the beat system should be given more importance. It can be one of the most powerful tools to maintain law and order," Shah said at the event.



At a time when the beat system is losing its importance, Chandigarh police have done a great job by modernizing it, he added.

"Often these isolated programs can lead to a big development in the country. It is time to change the image of the police. I hope people of Chandigarh benefit from this system," Shah said.

Earlier today, Shah chaired the 29th Meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here.

The e-beat system was launched to help beat police officer connected with the public and save important details about criminals, incidents and vulnerable areas. (ANI)

