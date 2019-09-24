Shah launches portal for private security agency licencing

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a government web portal to help private security agencies get the licence at a function here on Tuesday.

'Private Security Agency Licensing Portal' will help private agencies in police verification of security guards, expand their business across the country apart from providing other facilities.

Speaking at the launch event at Ambedkar International Centre, Shah said the portal will reduce formalities to get the licence and expand the business. "It will help you expand your business. I believe this portal will help you in a great way and give multi-dimensional speed to the industry," he said.The portal, Shah said, will be available in several Indian languages within 90 days and more facilities will be added to it on a later stage. Private Security Agency Licensing Portal has police data of all state and cover over 90 per cent police stations, he said.Shah urged the agencies to help the government increase the enrollment of such agencies and train their guards in reporting the crime and tacking criminal incidents professionally, and spreading words about the importance of taking service of only licenced security agencies. He said the private security agencies should train their guards about provisions of the Indian Penal Code and CrPC, and filing an online complaint.Underlining the importance of building the credibility of the agencies, he said, "You have the responsibility to enhance the credibility of private security agencies among people, adding that it will help them expand their business.The Home Minister said private security business employs about 90 lakh people and expressed hope that soon the number would touch two crores. "We have the finest ratio between police and security guards which stands at 24:76. Enhanced credibility of the business will increase its capacity and the sector will employ provide employment to around 2 crore people soon," he said.Listing the features of the portal, Shah said: "The portal will help in police verification of security guards. Data of 90 per cent of police stations will be available on the portal making easier to verify whether a person has any criminal record anywhere in the country." (ANI)