Shah meets Afghan Sikh refugees in Delhi as part of BJP's door to door campaign on CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Sikh refugees from Afghanistan living in Amar Colony area here, as a part of BJP's door to door campaign to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Shah distributed pamphlets amongst the citizens in the area as a part of the campaign."We came from Afghanistan 31 years back. We thank the government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act. Yesterday, we saw what happened in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. We were suffering in the same manner in Afghanistan," a Sikh refugee from Afghanistan told ANI."We came from Kabul in Afghanistan in 1989. We are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. We request the government to let our shops be reopened in Amar Colony which were sealed," Gurdeep Singh, another Sikh refugee said.In a bid to dispel rumours against the CAA, the BJP has launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.Starting from today, the campaign will conclude on January 15.As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law.The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)