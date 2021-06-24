Shah meets Modi ahead of all party meet, discusses security in J&K

The prime minister has invited 14 leaders of mainstream political parties from Jammu and Kashmir for all-party meeting scheduled to take place at his residence in Delhi at 3 p.m.

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Ahead of crucial all party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Modi and discussed security situation in the Valley.

Sources said that there is no official agenda for the meeting and it would be a freewheeling discussion. However, Jammu and Kashmir leaders have indicated that they will press for restoration of Article 370 and full statehood.

Nearly two years after the revocation of J&K's special status, the Prime Minister is all set to chair the all party meeting of the Valley leaders in New Delhi.

This is the first outreach initiative from the Centre since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of five parties in Jammu and Kashmir, has confirmed participation in the meeting and its leaders have reached Delhi.

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - one of the constituents of PAGD - arrived in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and is staying at Jammu and Kashmir House.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah will also take part in the meeting.

Earlier, Modi had assured J&K people that the "new dawn has broken in Kashmir and there will be no looking back."

