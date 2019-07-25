Shah receives dividend cheque of Rs 15.26 cr from Repco Bank for FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday received a dividend cheque of Rs 15.26 crore from the representatives of Repco Bank at New Delhi.

Repco Bank is a multi-state cooperative society established in 1969 by the Government of India for the rehabilitation of repatriates from Burma and Sri Lanka and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Home Affairs.

As of May 2019, the Centre held 49.15 per cent of the share capital, the four southern state governments held 6.24 per cent and the remaining 45 per cent was held by individual repatriates.

For the last financial year 2018-19, the total business mix of the Bank was Rs 15,230 crore. The Bank posted a net profit of Rs 107 crore and declared a dividend of 20 per cent for its stakeholders. (ANI)

