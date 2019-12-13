Shah reviews BSF's operational preparedness along Pak, Bangladesh borders

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed Border Security Force (BSF) operational preparedness along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Shah, who visited the headquarters of the BSF in the CGO complex on Lodhi road, spent about four hours with the security personnel.



After receiving a ceremonial guard of honour, the home minister was apprised of the BSF deployment and security arrangements at Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

Directing officials to stay vigil, Shah also laid emphasis on the usage of smart technology tools to secure the two frontiers. (ANI)

