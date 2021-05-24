Shah reviews preparedness of Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya to tackle cyclone Yaas

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday enquired about the preparedness of Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya to tackle cyclone Yaas.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed him that emergency services have been pressed into action.

"Cyclone Yaas is likely to affect the region on 26-27 May. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called and enquired about the preparedness of Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya. Informed that emergency services have been pressed into action," Sarma said in a tweet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on May 26-27.

"Assam and Meghalaya on May 26 and 27 and Bihar on May 28; scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 26," the IMD tweeted.

A total of 35 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the cities likely to be affected by the cyclone Yaas.

"There are 35 NDRF teams already deployed in West Bengal, some have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar. Some teams may have to be deployed in Jharkhand as cyclonic storm may impact cities like Jamshedpur and Ranch", NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said.

IMD on Monday informed that the deep depression over the East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and it would further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

Keeping in view the approaching cyclone, the Eastern Railway on Sunday cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29. (ANI)

