Shah terms pact with NDFB as historic, announces Rs 1,500 cr package for development of Bodo areas

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Terming the agreement with all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) as 'historic,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the pact is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the progress of the Northeast region.

The Home Minister said the Centre will provide a special development package worth Rs 1,500 crore to undertake specific projects for the development of Bodo areas."A historic agreement signed between GOI, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives to end a 50-year-old Bodo crisis. The agreement is in line with PM Shri Narendra Modi's vision for the progress of the North East and empowerment of the people of the region," he tweeted."Around 1500 cadres of NDFB(P), NDFB(RD) & NDFB(S) will be rehabilitated by GOI and Assam Govt. A Special Development Package Rs. 1500 Crore will be given by the Union Government to undertake specific projects for the development of Bodo areas," he said in another tweet.The minister said the NDFB factions will leave the path of violence, surrender their weapons and disband their armed organizations within a month of signing the deal."Final & comprehensive solution to their demands has been made while retaining the territorial integrity of Assam. After the agreement, NDFB factions will leave the path of violence, surrender their weapons & disband their armed organizations within a month of signing the deal," he tweeted."About 4000 people died in the Bodo movement. This historic agreement will usher in a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity in the state of Assam. I congratulate CM Sarbanand Sonwal for his pioneering efforts to make North-East the Ashta Lakshmi of PM Modi Ji's vision," the minister said in another tweet.This is the third Bodo accord which has been signed in the last 27 years since the movement for a separate Bodoland state commenced in Assam.The first Bodo accord was signed with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in 1993, leading to the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council with limited political powers.In 2003, the second Bodo accord was signed with the militant group Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), leading to the formation of a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with four districts of Assam, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska and Udalguri, called the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD).The BTC was formed under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. The demand for a separate state for the Bodos has been going on in Assam for about five decades. (ANI)