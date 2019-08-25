Shah thanked Modi for launching redevelopment project of Shreenathji temple in Bahrain

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching redevelopment project of Shreenathji temple in Bahrain.

In a tweet, Shah said, "I thank PM Narendra Modi for launching a $4.2million redevelopment project of Shreenathji temple in Bahrain, which is among the oldest temples in the Gulf region."

"This will not only preserve the legacy of this ancient temple but will also strengthen ties between the two nations," Shah said.Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple in Manama, Bahrain, shortly before his departure for France to attend the G7 summit.While in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Modi had made a "special purchase" using his RuPay card to offer as Prasad in the Shreenathji Temple. The purchase was made from what appeared to be an Indian Sweets shop in the country.Shah today also praised Prime Minister Modi for being conferred with 'Order of Zayed', the UAE' highest civil decoration.In another tweet, the Home Minister said, "Conferring of the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE' highest civil decoration on PM @narendramodi ji is yet another recognition of his stature as a World leader with a global vision and strong will.""Nations across the globe have felt the presence of a powerful #NewIndia under PM Modi," Shah said in the tweet.On Saturday, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred UAE's highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it is being awarded to Modi in the birth centenary year of Sheikh Zayed. (ANI)