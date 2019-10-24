Shah thanks Haryana for showing confidence in BJP

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) BJP national President Amit Shah on Thursday thanked the people of Haryana for restating their confidence in the party as it won 33 seats and is leading in 7 more out of the total 90 Assembly seats.

In a tweet in Hindi, he congratulated the President of the BJP Haryana unit Subhash Barala and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for their efforts.

"In the last 5 years, the Khattar government under the leadership of Modi has made every effort for the welfare of the people of Haryana. I congratulate the public for making BJP the largest party and giving it a chance to serve again," tweeted Shah.

The BJP is emerging as the single largest party in the state, as the final results are yet to be announced. nks/adr/bg