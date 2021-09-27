Shah thanks PM Modi for launching Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

"The Modi Government is continuously committed to providing a healthy, safe and dignified life to citizens. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for launching the 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission' (ABDM) today," he said.

Shah further said that after the success of PM-JAY, now 'ABDM' shows the sensitivity of Prime Minister towards commitment to a healthy India. 'ABDM' under the Digital Swasthya Eco System will create a simple online platform for information-sharing so that health facilities will reach citizens through a single click.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was launched by PM Modi on Monday through a video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the campaign of strengthening health facilities that have been going for the last seven years is entering a new phase today. "Today we are launching a mission that has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India's health facilities", PM Modi said.

Continuing with the theme of the use of technology in health, he said that there has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the Corona period, so far about 125 crore remote consultations have been completed through e-Sanjeevani. This facility is connecting thousands of countrymen living in far-flung parts of the country every day with doctors of big hospitals of cities while sitting at home, he added.

The key components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers.

--IANS

