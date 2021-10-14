Shah to arrive in Goa to take stock of 2022 poll preparations

Panaji, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Goa on Thursday to participate in two government functions as well as to take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party's preparations for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly polls.

"It will be an important tour to gear up for the elections. We are here to prepare for the visit," BJP's Goa election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said ahead of Shah's visit.