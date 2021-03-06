Shah to launch door-to-door campaign in TN on Sunday

On Sunday, Shah will visit both states that will go to polls on April 6. His visit is expected to give a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign.

Shah will launch the Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Yatra campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Party sources told IANS that the Union Home Minister will pay obeisance at the Suchindram Temple in Kanyakumari on Sunday. This program will be held at 10.20 a.m.