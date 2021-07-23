Shah to meet all NE CMs in Shillong, discuss law & order, Covid

Shillong/Agartala, July 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all the eight northeastern states in Shillong on Saturday and discuss various issues, including law and order, and the Covid-19 situation, officials said.

Officials in Shillong and Guwahati said that Shah, during his two-day tour to Meghalaya and Assam, would also attend some other events and inaugurate several projects in the two states.

The Home Minister, who met the Governors, Chief Ministers, and other officials on January 23 while addressing the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shilling, would chair a meeting of Chief Ministers, and top officials on Saturday and review the law and order, Covid-19 situation and other issues including inter-state border troubles.

The meeting, to be be held at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) headquarters at Umiam, would also discuss the functioning and future plans of the space science and technology centre of the region.

Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union Science and Technology and Space Minister Jitendra Singh, and Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan are also expected to attend the NESAC review meeting.

The NESAC, which is a joint venture of the Department of Space and the NEC, utilising the advanced space technology, helps and guides the northeastern states in undertaking various developmental projects and schemes including estimating natural resources.

Set up in September 2000, it is well equipped with the state of the art facility in the areas of remote sensing and geographical information system, disaster management, satellite communication and space and atmospheric science research.

During his two-day visit in Meghalaya, Shah would also inaugurate a cryogenic oxygen plant at Umsawli, the inter-state bus terminus at Mawiong, the afforestation project at Wahshari in Sohra, the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme at Khliehshnong and visit the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong before leaving for Guwahati on Sunday.

In Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb before leaving for Shillong, told the media that he would discuss several issues separately with the Union Home Minister.

The issues to be discussed with Shah include some mega tribal development projects.

Deb, during his week-long tour to New Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 and urged him to grant a package for holistic development of tribal areas in Tripura comprising 17 projects of Rs 1,060 crore for undertaking various measures for social, economic, cultural and linguistic development of tribal population of Tripura. The Chief Minister also proposed to provide one Externally Aided Project for Rs 1,250 crore for overall development of tribals in the state.

