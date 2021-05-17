Shah urged to drop sedition charges against 3 Kashmiri students

In a letter addressed to Shah and Yediyurappa, students association spokesman, Nasir Khuehami said the three Kashmiri students who were arrested in Hubbali city of Dharwad district on sedition charges after an alleged video went viral on the social media belong to financially poor families.

Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) The J&K students association on Monday appealed to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa to drop sedition charges on 3 Kashmiri students and revoke their suspension.

They were admitted in the K.L.E Institute of Technology, Hubbali (Karnataka), through Central government Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), an initiative of AICTE.

"Whatever these students did was their mistake. The video uploaded on social media was spread widely resulting in their career assassination."

He said sedition charge against students is an unacceptably harsh punishment that will ruin their futures and will further alienate them.

"The charges will have serious consequences on academic and future career of the students and should be withdrawn.

"The students should not be deprived of the Fundamental right to Education which the constitution of India upholds against all the odds," the spokesman added.

Secretary of the Association, Davood Ahmad requested Shah and Yediyurappa to give chance to the students to continue their studies and restore their faith in the ethical standing of your Institution and the fair constitution of India, so that the poor children will find some retrieve and their futures are preserved.

He said that, the students have no other source of income to continue their education except the scholarship provided by the Central government through PMSSS in their favour.

"We requested the Home Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister to drop the sedition charges against them, so that a safe environment is provided to them to heal their psychological trauma and to continue their education without any further hindrance," Ahmad said.

