Shah voices concern over Interpol delay in Red Notices

Stock urged that Indian law enforcement agencies coulld make more extensive use of Interpol's tools and databases, more particularly at border control points. Stock also assured enhanced operational cooperation.

Earlier, Stock thanked Shah for the commitment shown and cooperation extended and assured best support of Interpol in the fight against terror. He also conveyed that the three focus areas of the agency are counter terrorism, organised & emerging crime and cyber crime.

Shah proposed hosting of Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi in 2022, as part of celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. He also expressed India's willingness to be a Regional Hub of Interpol Global Academy by extending assistance as well as infrastructural support, a press statement said.

The Home Minister also emphasised the zero tolerance approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drug trafficking, international terrorism, dirty money and money laundering. He called upon Interpol to accord top priority in fighting these menaces. Shah said that over the years, Indian intelligence and investigation agencies have acquired rich and varied experience in their decades-old fight against terrorism. Interpol is welcome to actively collaborate with Indian Law Enforcement Agencies to make best use of this expertise. He also mentioned the recent amendments in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.