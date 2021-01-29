Shah will reach Bengal tonight

More politicians from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress and other parties are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Shah's high-profile visit to Bengal. He is slated to land at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport at around 11 p.m., sources said.

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to Kolkata on Friday night -- his every move seen as building up to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

During Shah's last visit to Bengal, rebel Trinamool Congress leader and ex-state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP on December 19.

Shah is scheduled to go to Mayapur in Nadia district to visit International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday. He will also address a rally in North 24-Parganas' Thakurnagar area which is dominated by the Matua community.

On January 31, Shah is slated to visit Bharat Sevashram Sangh in Kolkata and will also hold rally at Dumurjala stadium in Kolkata's twin Howrah district where a few more political leaders are expected to join the BJP ahead of the polls scheduled tentatively in April-May.

