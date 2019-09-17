Shah wishes citizens of Telangana, Marathwada, Hyderabad-Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his wishes to the people of Telangana, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day.

While attending an event in New Delhi on Tuesday, Shah said: "It's Hyderabad Liberation Day today and many people might not know about this day. Our nation got freedom on August 15, 1947. The entire nation was celebrating Independence day but a part of this country did not play the clarinets of freedom and people over there were facing a violation. A few parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra were ruled by Nizam. Later, Sardar Patel liberated Hyderabad on September 17, 1948."



Taking to Twitter, Shah wished the citizens of Telangana, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka and bowed to the bravehearts who fought against the atrocities of Razakars.

"Wishing people of Telangana, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day. This was a momentous day when people decided to uproot the inhuman rule of the Nizam and merged with the Indian Union. I bow to the martyrs who fought against the atrocities of Razakars," Shah tweeted.

Hyderabad Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

Taking to Twitter, Shah wished the citizens of Telangana, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka and bowed to the bravehearts who fought against the atrocities of Razakars."Wishing people of Telangana, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day. This was a momentous day when people decided to uproot the inhuman rule of the Nizam and merged with the Indian Union. I bow to the martyrs who fought against the atrocities of Razakars," Shah tweeted.Hyderabad Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)