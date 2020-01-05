Shaheen Bagh protesters frisked to keep away trouble-makers

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Volunteers frisked the people coming late in the night at the Shaheen Bagh protest in order to avoid entry of any miscreants or trouble-makers, appealing to people not to get angry over this measure as it was for their safety and to strengthen their protest.

"We have put volunteers at all entry gates and we are frisking everyone so that nobody comes with stones or any weapon and creates ruckus in our protest which is going on peacefully," said one of the volunteers.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh area of south Delhi which is going for three weeks now has been peaceful as women held the fort round the clock with elderly women sitting day and night. Here the protest has drawn a huge crowd with scores of social activists coming to express solidarity with the protesters who have been agitating against the CAA. Zulqarnain, who has been sitting on protest from the first day, said: "We don't want to get disturbed by miscreants as a peaceful protest is hitting international headlines... if the Home Minister says he cannot retreat one inch, so he should not expect us to go back a millimetre." The crowd on Sunday swelled as people came in huge numbers after rumours of police action on the protesters, while a large police contingent arrived there but returned, said an eyewitness. miz/rt/vd