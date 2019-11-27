Shahjahanpur case: Law student not allowed to appear in exams over attendance shortage

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The law student, who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment, was not allowed to appear in the third semester LLM exams owing to shortage of attendance.

"She didn't have the required 75 per cent attendance to appear in the exam. The student has not appeared in the class for even a single day," Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Vice-Chancellor Anil Shukla told ANI on Tuesday.Shukla said while the vice-chancellor can allow 10 per cent relaxation in attendance, even that will not be able to allow the student to appear for the exam as per the university rules.The law student was brought to the university campus by the police so that she could appear for the exams."If the court passes any directives in the matter, the university will abide by it," said Dharam, the police official escorting the student.The 23-year-old law student is also in judicial custody in connection with an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.She has testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by the BJP leader for over a year, following which Chinmayanand was arrested. (ANI)