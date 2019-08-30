Shahjahanpur missing law student found in Rajasthan: UP police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The woman law student who went missing from her college hostel in Shahjahanpur has been located in Rajasthan along with her friend, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said on Friday.

Confirming the development in the case, OP Singh told ANI, "The girl has been found in Rajasthan along with her friend. Our priority was to locate her. Police will do further investigation and take action. The girl and her friend are being brought to Shahjahanpur."

The Uttar Pradesh Police also informed, "In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken."Parents of the law student had alleged that former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand is responsible for their daughter's disappearance. They also claimed that the girl went missing after her video accusing Chinmayanad went viral on social media.An FIR was registered against Chinmayanand in alleged connection in the case.A video of the missing girl had gone viral on August 24 in which she had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' has destroyed the lives of many women and he has done the same to her. She also alleged that the person had also threatened to kill her and her parents.Meanwhile, Chinmayanand's lawyer has alleged that the BJP leader had received a message on his mobile phone on August 22 from an unknown number demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening that if the money is not given, then they will release an explicit video of the leader.The girl appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her help. (ANI)