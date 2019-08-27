Shahjahanpur truck accident: Death toll mounts to 17, five critically injured

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The death toll in Shahjahanpur truck accident rose to 17 with five others being critically injured, said VK Gangwar, Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) on Tuesday.



The accident occurred after a truck overturned on two tempos in the district on Tuesday morning.

"Commissioner has given the orders to carry out a magisterial inquiry in this case. We are investigating the reason behind this accident. We will also organise drive against overloading by vehicle drivers", said Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (DGP), Bareilly.

Soon after the incident occurred, Commissioner Ranveer Prasad and ADG of Bareilly division reached the spot to meet the injured people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of those killed in the accident. (ANI)

