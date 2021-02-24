Shahjahanpur woman was set ablaze after failed rape attempt

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 24 (IANS) The BA second year student who was found half-burnt near a highway in Shahjahanpur, has now told the police that three people tried to rape her in a field near Rai Kheda village on Monday evening and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

Superintendent of Police S. Anand said that the girl gave this statement to the investigators. She has not yet named the accused.

The victim has now been admitted to Civil Hospital in Lucknow. She has suffered more than 70 per cent burn injuries on the stomach chest and neck.

The police officer, however, said that she frequently changed her statements and also said that she was not aware how she reached the hospital from the third floor of her college building.

In CCTV footage, the girl, a student of a college run by a trust of former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, was seen coming down alone from the third floor, the police said.

The SP said, "With the help of CCTV footage, we have found that the girl went out of the college campus from a broken outer wall about 20 minutes after entering the premises and was seen walking alone on a canal road."

Before that, the girl could be seen talking to her friends outside a classroom and visiting a library.

Three teams led by deputy superintendents of police (DSP) as well as an SOG team have been deployed. Besides, another team led by a Dy SP with five policemen is present in Lucknow's Civil Hospital where she is undergoing treatment for burns.

Over a dozen students of the college, including her friends, have been questioned.

The girl had called one person of her village on her mobile phone on the day of incident and he has also been questioned, the SP said.

The SP said that in the field where she was lying, some tumblers were found but there was no trace of liquor.

