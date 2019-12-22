Shahnawaz slams Owaisi for asking people to fly 'tri-colour' to protest against CAA, NRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for asking people to fly the National Flag at their homes to mark their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Asaduddin Owaisi is playing with the national flag. Tri-colour cannot be used as a symbol of protest as it is a symbol of love for the country. A flag is about the pride of the nation. He (Owaisi) should not defame the national flag like this," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi."The CAA is not against any minority group. It is just about giving citizenship to persecuted people from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The opposition should not mislead Muslims."The AIMIM chief yesterday urged people who are against CAA, and NRC to fly the tricolour outside their houses to send across a message to the BJP on the "black law"."Whoever is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) should fly tricolour outside their homes. This will send a message to the BJP that they have made wrong and 'black' law," Owaisi had said while addressing a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad.People gathered at Owaisi's rally also read the Preamble of the Constitution. Owaisi also urged people to maintain peace and hold non-violent protests against the Act. (ANI)