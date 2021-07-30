Shailesh Jejurikar first Indian to become P&G Global COO

In addition, effective from October, 1, Jejurikar will be appointed as the COO of the company. This further ensures great news for P&G India as India has been a talent factory for P&G globally and one of the largest exporters of top talent to P&G globally. The company has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company.

This is in line with the change at the CEO level with Jon Moeller taking over from David Taylor.

New Delhi/Cincinnati, July 30 (IANS) Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as its Global COO, making him the first Indian to hold the post.

As COO, Jejurikar will have profit and loss responsibility for P&G's Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe). He will also lead Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, New Business, Purchasing, Manufacturing, and Distribution efforts for the Company.

Currently, he is the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble's largest business sector, Fabric & Home Care, which includes many of P&G's most-iconic brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer — and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.

In this role, he has led the team in delivering industry-leading results and value creation through innovation (R&D), a synchronised E2E supply chain, brand-building, and sales.

Jejurikar's extensive P&G career has spanned multiple businesses (Health & Beauty Care, Home Care, Fabric Care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa).

P&G said he has consistently delivered strong business results in every market and on every business, enabled via his deep experience of growing brands locally, regionally, globally and across service industries, together with his passion for brand building. He has the unique ability of identifying growth possibilities.

As executive sponsor for global sustainability, Jejurikar is actively driving P&G's "force for good and a force for growth" vision to ensure its sustainability goals are fully integrated into the day-to-day business to enable — and to inspire — positive impact on the environment and society while creating value for the company, consumers and shareholders.

Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Taylor as Procter & Gamble's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021.

Moeller has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. On November 1, Taylor will become Procter & Gamble's Executive Chairman. In this role, he will lead the Board of Directors, and provide advice and counsel to the CEO and P&G leadership on company decisions.

