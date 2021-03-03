Shakti Mills juvenile rape convict arrested again for stabbing man in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Akash Jadhav, a habitual offender was arrested again by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly stabbing a man in the Bandra area on February 28.



A team of Crime Branch has arrested Akash, 23 who was convicted in Shakti Mills gang rape case in 2013, along with his accomplice Ankit Naik.

"Akash, who was 17 then, was released from juvenile jail and committed crimes after that. He has many cases registered against him--kidnapping, extortion, murder, attempt to murder," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

