Shallow fog on Sunday morning, mercury at 7.6 degrees C

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The national capital's minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, average for the season, with cold winds blowing in the morning while the visibility was 600 metres due to shallow fog, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature, however, is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius in the day and the minimum at 6 degrees Celsius, the weather department forecast.

"The city witnessed shallow fog on Sunday morning. There would be mainly clear sky in the day," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the IMD, the visibility at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday was registered 600 metres while the humidity was 97 per cent. On Saturday, the city registered maximum temperature at 17.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. rak/skp/