Shame chants at Delhi HC: Will go to panel

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday said "a committee will be formed" to look into the unprecedented incident of shame chants against Chief Justice D.N. Patel that occurred on Thursday after the court refused to give any interim protection to Jamia students.

A Division Bench presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar said: "It will go to the committee and we will take action."

This came up after a bunch of lawyers mention the Thursday's incident before CJ Patel.

Lawyers tendered an apology and sought initiation of a suo moto contempt action. One lawyer suggests that CCTV cameras be checked and contempt action be initiated against those guilty. anb/in