'Shameful' that KCR called Rayalaseema projects illegal, says Andhra BJP gen secy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Sunday said that it is 'shameful' that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called projects in the Rayalaseema region 'illegal'.



In a video message, Reddy said that the Rayalaseema is a drought struck area that needs hand-holding.

"iI is shameful that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is thinking of doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh, particularly with the Rayalaseema region. Telangana cabinet's discussion to stop farmers in the Rayalaseema region if they use the water that drains out into the sea is irresponsible," the BJP leader said.

He added, "Rayalaseema is a drought struck area that needs hand-holding. At the time of bifurcation, KCR said that let us divide as regions but all the people will remain as brothers. Is this the true spirit of those words? Rayalaseema people have given thousands of acres for the Srisailam project. Will you accept if we say it is our land and our water?"

Reddy further questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's silence on the matter and asked why he was leaving the interest of Andhra Pradesh's citizens for the sake of an amicable relationship with the neighbouring state.

He also questioned MPs and MLAs of the region whether as to why they were 'mortgaging the rights of Rayalaseema region people' for the sake of their businesses in Telangana.(ANI)

