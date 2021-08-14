"Shameful, unfortunate': says Goa CM on objections to National Flag unfurling event by Navy

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday called the objections by some residents of St Jacinto Island in South Goa "unfortunate and shameful" which led to the cancellation of the proposed flag hoisting ceremony by the Indian Navy, and added that the state government would not tolerate 'anti-India activities'.



Sawant has requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and has assured full cooperation of the Goa Police.

"It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts," the Goa CM tweeted.

"I have requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and have assured full cooperation from Goa Police. These attempts of Anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist. It will always be Nation First," his tweet further read.

The Indian Navy on Friday cancelled the unfurling of the national flag on the Sao Jacinto island in South Goa after residents objected to it.

"After Public pressure, the Indian Navy on Friday backed down from conducting a flag hoisting ceremony on the St Jacinto island in South Goa, amid accusations from local villagers and politicians, who alleged a government plot for a takeover of the island," a statement issued by Navy said.

As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Defence has planned the unfurling of the National Flag in Islands across the nation between 13 and 15 August.

A team from Goa Naval Area visited the islands of Goa including the Sao Jacinto Island as part of the pan-India initiative to instil a sense of patriotism and celebrate the run-up to the 75th year of independence. (ANI)

