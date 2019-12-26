Shamli: Armed robbers loot material worth lakhs from transformer at power station

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Unidentified armed robbers dismantled a transformer installed at a power station here and looted valuable material worth an estimated Rs 8 lakh.

The armed robbers arrived at the Power Station on a mini truck and held hostage the staff which was on routine duty, Harinder Singh, the SSO at the power station, alleged.



Singh was on duty when the incident occurred and was one of those who were held hostage by the robbers.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. Locals suspect foul play and involvement of insiders in the robbery. (ANI)

